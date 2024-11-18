 />
PG Medical Counselling not to be taken up till Nov. 25

Published - November 18, 2024 08:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Monday assured the Telangana High Court that counselling for admissions into medical post-graduate courses would not be taken up till November 25.

Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy gave this assurance to a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao which heard a batch of writ petitions challenging the new rules introduced by the government through GO Ms no. 148 relating to Medical PG course admissions. The GO fixed the parameters for securing seats under convenor quota for local candidates.

The AG also assured the bench that merit list of admissions into the PG courses would also be not published till next date of hearing. The new GO stated that candidates who secured MBBS degree from medical colleges in Telangana as non-local candidates will not be considered as local candidates for admission into PG courses. The provisions of the GO, however, treat persons who completed their MBBS courses outside Telangana region in the undivided Andhra Pradesh State as local candidates.

After hearing contentions of the counsels appearing for different petitioners, the AG appearing for the State and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences sought a week’s time to explain the stand of the State government. The matter was posted to November 25 for next hearing.

