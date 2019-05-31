PG entrance tests likely from July 8

The first ever combined entrance test for admissions into all the PG courses of universities in Telangana will be held from July 8 to 22.

The dates may change and will be indicated to the students later, a press release from the Osmania University (OU) said.

The exact timetable, including day and subject-wise, will be notified on the OU website in the last week of June. The dates are not finalised as the university, which is conducting the combined entrance test, has re-scheduled the dates of final year semester exams of its degree courses. On the requests of students and some organisations, the OU has also extended the last date for applying online for the entrance tests till June 12.

However, candidates can submit applications with a late fee of ₹ 500 till June 20 and with a late fee of ₹ 2,000 till June 29.

The combined entrance test will be conducted for entry into all PG courses of Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru and Satavahana universities.