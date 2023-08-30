HamberMenu
PG admissions in State universities from September 5

August 30, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 first phase admissions will begin on September 5 with the registration for the seats.

The schedule issued by the Osmania University, candidates who qualified in the CPGET 2023 have to register for online certificate verification up to September 15 and the verification details will be sent to the candidates for corrections, if any via email, on September 19.

Web options can be exercised from September 20 to 22, and details can be edited on September 23. Seat allotment would be done on September 26 and candidates have to report at their respective colleges on or before September 29. Second phase admission will commence on October 1.

Further details can be had on https://cpget.tsche.ac.in/. The CPGET is conducted for admissions into various PG, PG Diploma and five-year integrated courses offered by all the State universities in Telangana.

