PFI office in Chandrayangutta sealed

HYDERABAD

In a second operation in the past few days, the National Investigation Agency swooped down on the Popular Front of India office and sealed it.

In the pre-dawn operation, the NIA reached a building which housed the PFI office and sealed it, directing the building owner to contact the central agency.

The raid was part of the NIA’s operation as it gathered more intelligence and inputs into the organisation’s functioning.

As many as 45 arrests across states were made, including one in Telangana.

So far, as many as 19 cases connected to the PFI are being investigated by the NIA.