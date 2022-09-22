PFI office in Chandrayangutta sealed

Staff Reporter
September 22, 2022 20:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

In a second operation in the past few days, the National Investigation Agency swooped down on the Popular Front of India office and sealed it.

In the pre-dawn operation, the NIA reached a building which housed the PFI office and sealed it, directing the building owner to contact the central agency.

The raid was part of the NIA’s operation as it gathered more intelligence and inputs into the organisation’s functioning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 45 arrests across states were made, including one in Telangana.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

So far, as many as 19 cases connected to the PFI are being investigated by the NIA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app