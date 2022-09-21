PFI conspiring to create terror in Telangana, alleges Bandi Sanjay

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana BJP chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was conspiring to create terror in Telangana by indulging in bomb explosions on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at Nagole crossroads on the completion of his 100 days of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ he alleged that the PFI, though a banned organisation all over the country, was operating with the blessings of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the TRS government was also responsible for the expansion of the extremist organisation.

The BJP also claimed that “some TRS leaders are patronising the PFI by providing funds to it” and stated that the banned organisation was conspiring to convert India into an Islamic nation by 2040. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been conducting raids on the extremists, operating under the guise of gym instructors and voluntary organisations, he pointed out.

Charging Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with being in a ‘slumber”, he said the BJP would go all out to bring about unity in the Hindu society and “if given a chance to rule”, it would make efforts to weed out extremist outfits like the PFI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned 2.40 lakh houses but there was no movement from the TS government side to build houses here as KCR was not interested in constructing the same, he claimed. Only at the time of elections, the CM talks about “pensions, ration cards and double bedroom houses,” he said.

Till date, there was no information about the number of double bedroom houses built under the TRS regime, but if the BJP comes to power, every eligible person will get a double bedroom house, promised the BJP president.

The TRS government had completely “ignored the drainage and sewerage infrastructure and encouraged encroachment of nalas, tanks and government lands. The poor people were not getting title deeds for their lands and they are not in a position to sell their houses when needed”, he added.