PFI activist associated with Indonesians quarantined in Karimnagar

Jameel Ahmed (39), an activist belonging to the Popular Front of India (PFI), a controversial Islamist organisation, was quarantined in the Isolation Ward of the Government Headquarters Hospital in Karimnagar town on Sunday.

The Karimnagar Two Town police had arrested Mr. Ahmed, who was running a coaching institute in the name of Institute of Mathematics (IoM) in spite of government orders to close down the institute to check the spread of COVID-19, on Tuesday in Karimnagar town. He, however, secured station bail and was absconding since then.

On the loose

Following information that Mr. Ahmed had motivated and brought 10 Indonesian preachers to Karimnagar town on March 15 and took them to various mosques and madarsas in the town, police have nabbed the Indonesians on March 18 and shifted them to Gandhi Hospital, where all of them were tested for COVID-19.

Since then, the police were on the lookout for Mr. Ahmed as he moved very closely with the Indonesians, reportedly contracted the virus and spread it to several others, including his students in the coaching institute.

Police arrested Mr. Ahmed On Sunday morning, shifted him to the Isolation Ward at the Government Headquarters Hospital and kept him under close surveillance. He was stamped quarantine in the hospital, his samples were collected and sent to Hyderabad.