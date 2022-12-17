Peyjal Survekshan 2022 in city

December 17, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director M. Dana Kishore convened an awareness meeting on Satruday for the Board’s officials ahead of the ‘Payjal Survekshan 2022’, a survey of drinking water quality and services, being conducted by the central government in all the cities covered by the AMRUT scheme.

The survey will be held in five areas of focus, namely water utility services, used water utility services, water bodies, non-revenue water estimation, and best practices and innovation.

Water supply, quality, quantity, coverage, sewerage disposal, septage management, water recycling, and protection of water sources will be some aspects to be assessed by the special team which would conduct the survey. Members of the team would tour various locations and collect feedback from people and data through officials, Mr. Dana Kishore said, and asked the officials to spare no effort in explaining these aspects to the team.