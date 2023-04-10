Petty politics were on display as PM refused to appreciate TS’s good work: KTR

April 10, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Telangana Government of not cooperating with the Centre in completing projects, working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Minister for Industries, Urban Development and IT K.T. Rama Rao has asked the former to name a State that had performed better than Telangana in last nine years.

Taking to social media to counter the Prime Minister’s remarks made against the State Government during a public meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Rama Rao listed out on Sunday the strides made by Telangana since its formation in 2014. With the hashtag “Triumphant Telangana” he stated that Telangana was the State with highest per capita growth, first State to provide treated drinking water to all homes and to complete the “world’s largest” lift irrigation project – Kaleshwaram.

Further, he stated that Telangana was best rural development model in the country with 100% ODF (open defecation free) villages, second highest paddy producer in the country, created highest number of IT jobs in the country, achieved highest green cover growth of 7.7% in the country, bagged second highest number (26) of awards for municipalities in the country and it was among the top four contributing States to the country’s GDP.

Mr. Rama Rao posted that Telangana was top-three ranked State in EoDB (ease of doing business), has the best industrial policy in the country, home to country’s largest textile park – Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park, vaccine hub of the world, has the highest per capita energy consumption in the country, second largest renewable energy producer in the country and the State with one of the lowest debt-GSDP (gross state domestic product) ratio in the country.

In addition, Hyderabad was rated the best Indian city for five years in a row (2015-20) by Mercer and Telangana was the State with lowest corruption as per the latest CSDS (centre for the study of developing societies) survey.

“Telangana has won many international accolades, yet the PM has not a single word of appreciation! Refuses to acknowledge a performing State for petty politics”, Mr. Rama Rao said and asked the PM to name a State that has performed better than Telangana.