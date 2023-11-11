Petition in HC seeking Congress candidate Yashaswini’s name deletion from voters list

November 11, 2023 05:44 am | Updated 05:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

A writ petition seeking a direction to the election authorities to delete the name of Congress nominee from Palakurthy nominee in Assembly constituency Mamidala Yashaswini from the list of voters came up for hearing in Telangana High Court on Friday.

Ms. Yashaswini is listed as voter in the constituencies of Achampet Assembly and Nagarkurnool Parliament constituencies in the State. A citizen from Nagarkurnool district filed the plea contending that Ms. Yashaswini was a Non-Resident Indian and did not live in India for more than five months in the past five years.

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, after hearing contentions of petitioner’s counsel, directed him to secure details of the draft of the revised electoral list and the date on which the final electoral revised list was published. The matter was adjourned November 15.

The petitioner contended that Ms. Yashaswini was a NRI and did not surrender her Elector’s Photo Identity Card to the election authorities by virtue of being a NRI. Petitioner’s counsel informed the Bench that the petitioner complained to the Election Commission of India requesting it to delete her name from the voters list.

He said the petitioner moved the High Court as the election authorities did not respond to his complaint.

Local candidate certificate

In a separate matter, the bench headed by the Chief Justice directed the Revenue Inspector of Alampur in Jogulamba Gadwal district to appear before it on December 4 over issuing local candidate certificate to an aspirant of MBBS seat who studied in Kurnool district up to 10th standard.

Earlier, the Bench issued a non-bailable warrant to Alampur Tahsildar R. Manjula in the matter as the officer failed to turn up before the High Court as per the instructions. On Friday, the MRO explained to the Bench that the residential certificate was issued to a student S. Vennela based on the report presented by the Revenue Inspector. The student applied for MBBS seat in medical colleges affiliated to Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences in Telangana. As the university rejected admission to her on the ground that she was not a local candidate, she moved the High Court.

During adjudication of the plea, the High Cout raised questions as to how residential certificate was issued to the student who claimed in her writ petition that she had studied up to 10th standard in Andhra Pradesh.

In another case, Justice K. Lakshman of the High Court set aside an order of a special court convicting BRS MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar of Warangal West constituency in a case registered against him over convening ‘rail roko’ protest programme at Kazipet. The special court for trial of cases against MLAs and MPs convicted the MLA and others and awarded an imprisonment of one month. Challenging this, the MLA moved the High Court.

