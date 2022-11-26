Perspective of govt. on farming must change for better policies: Niranjan Reddy

November 26, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said that the perspective of the government towards farming need to change for better policies, which was being stressed upon by even experts. He said that only quality seed would assure better yields and urged the Centre to focus on these issues.

Participating in a seminar on “Strengthening the seed supply system for food security: From breeders to farmers” held here on Saturday, Mr. Reddy said that there was a need to focus on in-depth research on various crops and coordination among over 70 research organisations, including universities and private institutes, working on these issues.

“Seed research has been mostly taking place in the private sector. The Telangana government will encourage research activities. There is no alternative to food and we have a lot of challenges in extending food security to all. Even the United Nations has warned about this in 2015. We have to focus on quality food and for that, research on better seed is important,” he said, adding that India is in the forefront in producing quality food and Telangana is top in the country.

Stating that spurious seed was a serious problem at the time of formation of the separate State, the Minister said that Telangana is the only State to invoke PD Act against spurious seed-sellers. He promised to bring pressure on the Centre to address problems being faced by the seed industry.

Former Union secretary S.K. Patnaik said that the nation has been facing the problem of low production of pulses and is being forced to import as the consumption is 22 million tonnes whereas production only 18 million tonnes.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that Telangana is a seed hub and the government has been encouraging farmers in all aspects.

MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh and ICAR seeds director general D.K. Yadav, among others, participated in the seminar.