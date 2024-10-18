Personal animosity towards Revanth is blinding BRS on Musi rejuvenation: Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that BRS, flush with corrupt money, was creating hurdles for the Musi Rejuvenation project due to personal animosity towards Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

At a press conference in the city on Friday, Mr. Reddy said that lakhs of people affected by the polluted Musi would revolt against the BRS if it continues to spread falsehood. Nalgonda district, which is worst-hit by the polluted Musi, would not keep quiet and would agitate if hurdles were created. Senior Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy was also present.

He said that Hyderabad would face the same situation that Chennai and Bengaluru are now facing if corrective measures were not taken. He advised them to give suggestions for the city’s betterment and not to play with the lives of millions of people.

Criticising the corruption allegations in Musi rejuvenation, he lashed out at the BRS saying those in the habit of making thousands of crores in their 10-year rule would obviously have nothing but corruption in their mind.

Gutha bats for Musi rejuvenation

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, who was elected from the BRS, welcomed the Chief Minister’s initiative and termed it a visionary project meant for next generations.

Expressing his view with the media in Nalgonda on Friday, Mr. Reddy said that BRS should not oppose it just for the sake of opposing a government’s initiative. People of Nalgonda and Hyderabad welcome the project and its positive ramifications would be felt across Telangana.

