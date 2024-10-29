ADVERTISEMENT

Person attempts self-immolation at GHMC Prajavani programme

Published - October 29, 2024 11:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Photo of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Monday’s Prajavani programme of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for grievance redressal witnessed tense moments as a person attempted suicide, disgruntled about non-resolution of his issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, a person named Anil Kumar from Ramnagar doused himself with petrol and threatened self-immolation at Prajavani programme conducted at GHMC headquarters.

The police and Vigilance officials present there immediately foiled the attempt. Speaking to the media, the person said despite making several rounds of GHMC officials, his grievance pertaining to the Town Planning wing was not being addressed.

He alleged that his uncle was constructing a building in the joint property without the consent of the other family members, and there were no set-back spaces for the same.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, a total 88 petitions were received in the Prajavani programme, of which 43 pertained to Lakes and Housing wings. These apart, a total 89 petitions were received in the six zones of GHMC. A highest of 42 were received in Kukatpally zone, a press note informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US