Person attempts self-immolation at GHMC Prajavani programme

Published - October 29, 2024 11:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Photo of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters in Hyderabad. File

Photo of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Monday’s Prajavani programme of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for grievance redressal witnessed tense moments as a person attempted suicide, disgruntled about non-resolution of his issue.

According to sources, a person named Anil Kumar from Ramnagar doused himself with petrol and threatened self-immolation at Prajavani programme conducted at GHMC headquarters.

The police and Vigilance officials present there immediately foiled the attempt. Speaking to the media, the person said despite making several rounds of GHMC officials, his grievance pertaining to the Town Planning wing was not being addressed.

He alleged that his uncle was constructing a building in the joint property without the consent of the other family members, and there were no set-back spaces for the same.

Meanwhile, a total 88 petitions were received in the Prajavani programme, of which 43 pertained to Lakes and Housing wings. These apart, a total 89 petitions were received in the six zones of GHMC. A highest of 42 were received in Kukatpally zone, a press note informed.

October 29, 2024 11:56 am IST

