Permit SSC student to write remaining exams: Justice K. Lakshman

April 09, 2023 06:41 am | Updated 06:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Observing that contents of the remand report of the accused in the SSC question paper leakage case and the proceedings debarring a 14-year-old SSC student from further examinations are contradictory, Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court on Saturday instructed the State government to permit the student to appear for the two remaining SSC exams.

The judge passed the interim direction after hearing a petition filed by way of House Motion by the student’s father Dandaboina Raju of Seetharamapuram of Atmakur mandal in Warangal district. Stating that the interim direction was subject to the final outcome of the petition, the judge noted that contents of the remand report and the proceedings issued on April 5 debarring the student from the exam “would reveal the lapses on the part of the security” and also the headmaster-cum-chief superintendent of SSC examinations, Zilla Parishad High School, Kamlapur of Hanamkonda district.

“Prima facie, it is lapse on the part of the Head Master and also the security, and to cover up the same, they are trying to shift the blame on the tenth class student,” the judge said in the order. The judge said proceedings were issued imposing Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (not permitting assembly of four or more persons) in the vicinity of the exam centre.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) issued over leakage of SSC question paper from Kamlapur ZPHS on April 4, an unidentified person forcibly took the question paper while the SSC student was writing the exam and clicked pictures of the paper with a mobile phone. A case with crime No. 60 of 2023 was registered based on a complaint lodged by the school headmaster.

When the student went to the exam centre on April 6 and was writing the exam, the headmaster came to the exam hall, took the student’s original hall-ticket and sent him away from the exam with the help of police. Subsequently, the student learnt that a case was registered over question paper leakage. He was not an accused in the case. Later, the headmaster issued proceedings debarring the student from writing the remaining exams.

The judge said in the order that the headmaster and the police did not say the student had jumped out of the exam centre and handed over the exam paper to the accused Shivaji. “It is Shivaji who jumped into the exam centre. There is no explanation from the headmaster with regard to the lapse on his part and on the part of police,” the judge said in the order.

Justice K. Lakshman noted that contents of the remand report and the proceedings were not falling within the definition of ‘unfair means’ and malpractice and also clause 21 of the punishment prescribed under Government Order Routine No. 872.