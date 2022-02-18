‘Permit room’ entrance to be shut

Excise Dept. partially meets demands of residents

HYDERABAD

Days after residents of a bylane in Begumpet overwhelmingly voted against a liquor shop in the area, the Excise Department partially met their demands.

“There is an entrance of the permit room towards Gurumurthy Lane, which shall be closed within 3 days,” assured Jeevan Kiran of Excise Department to the residents on Friday.

Earlier, the Kukatpally MLA had assured the residents that the permit room will be shut down. The residents vowed to continue their campaign to get the liquor store removed from the locality. The citizens referendum was organised by Hakka Initiative catalysing the demands of the residents.