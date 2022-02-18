‘Permit room’ entrance to be shut
Excise Dept. partially meets demands of residents
HYDERABAD
Days after residents of a bylane in Begumpet overwhelmingly voted against a liquor shop in the area, the Excise Department partially met their demands.
“There is an entrance of the permit room towards Gurumurthy Lane, which shall be closed within 3 days,” assured Jeevan Kiran of Excise Department to the residents on Friday.
Earlier, the Kukatpally MLA had assured the residents that the permit room will be shut down. The residents vowed to continue their campaign to get the liquor store removed from the locality. The citizens referendum was organised by Hakka Initiative catalysing the demands of the residents.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.