Permit ‘dharna’ by sarpanches: HC to police

January 04, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to permit ‘dharna’ by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee at ‘Dharna Chowk’, near Indira Park, to register protests by ‘sarpanches’ to ventilate their grievances.

The Judge was hearing a writ petition filed by TPCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar by way of lunch motion. Advocate Ponnam Ashok Goud appearing for the petitioner informed the Judge that an application filed by his client seeking permission for the demonstration was rejected by the Central zone police of Hyderabad.

The rejection of permission for demonstration was without any basis, counsel said. After hearing the contentions, the Judge suspended the rejection order and directed the petitioner to file a fresh representation to the police with details of the number of participants and date.

The Judge, however, gave liberty to the police to initiate action against the demonstrators in case of violations of any conditions imposed by the authorities.

