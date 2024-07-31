GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Permit Akbari sect Shia Muslim women to attend Ibadat Khana: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka

Published - July 31, 2024 06:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of Telangana High Court on Tuesday allowed a writ petition seeking permission for women members of Akbhari sect of Shia Muslims to perform Majlis, Jashans and other religious prayers at Ibadat Khana at Darusshifa in Hyderabad.

Pronouncing the verdict, the judge observed that allowing women members of Vusooli sect to attend programmes at Ibadat Khana and denying the same to Akhbari sect of Shia Muslim ‘is a clear discrimination’. The petition was filed by Anjumane Alavi Shia Imamia Ithna Ashari Akbhari registered society.

The society contended that it submitted representations to the Telangana State Waqf Board to permit Shia Muslim women to offer religious prayers at Ibadat Khana. With no response from the board, the society moved the HC.

The judge observed that earlier the HC had directed the Telangana government, Waqf board and the Muttawali Committee of Ibadat Khana Hussaini to permit Shia Muslim women to attend programmes at Ibadat Khana.

