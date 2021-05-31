Permission to treat COVID patients revoked for six more hospitals

HYDERABAD

31 May 2021 22:25 IST

Telangana Health department has revoked permission given to six more private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. Until Sunday, the permissions for 20 private hospitals were cancelled.

The State’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao stated on Monday that they have revoked the permissions of Padmaja Hospital, KPHB Colony, Life Line Medicure Hospital, Alwal, TX Hospital, Uppal. All three hospitals fall in Medchal district. Besides, they have also revoked permissions to treat COVID patients issued to Sri Sai Ram Hospital, Sangareddy, Lalitha Hospital, Warangal Urban, and Max Care Hospital, Hanmakonda, Warangal Urban.

The senior official said that they have received several complaints against private hospitals with regard to excess and irrelevant charges in addition to the prescribed norms, and against mismanagement, lack of proper attention, etc. A total of 166 complaints were lodged against 105 hospitals until Monday. The Health department has issued show-cause notices to all of them, and 26 of them were barred from treating COVID-19 patients after completing the treatment and discharge of patients under their care.

If anyone has complaints against private hospitals or laboratories, they can lodge grievance through Whatsapp number 9154 170 960, or, dial ‘104’.