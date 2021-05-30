Permission to 11 hospitals to treat COVID patients revoked

KHAMMAM

30 May 2021 23:11 IST

After detecting blatant violations of rules pertaining to admission and treatment of COVID-19 patients, the district health authorities have cancelled the permission granted to as many as 11 private hospitals.

The action follows a surprise inspection of the private hospitals designated for COVID treatment by the district-level task force team comprising officials of the health and other government departments here on Saturday night.

Last week, the authorities sealed two private hospitals in the town for allegedly violating the treatment protocols and admitting COVID-19 patients beyond the numbers permitted.

In all, 46 private hospitals were issued permission to treat patients in the district following the outbreak of the second wave of COVID.

After a string of complaints from aggrieved patients and their relatives mainly relating to ‘exorbitant charges’, the task force team swung into action and conducted surprise checks in around 11 private hospitals on Saturday night.

During the inspections, multiple violations such as failure to display the treatment tariff details on hospital notice boards, non-compliance with COVID social distancing and other safety norms besides biomedical waste disposal regulations were detected by the team.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. B. Malathi said that permission given to 11 private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients has been revoked.

These include Vishwas multi-speciality hospital, Cure Hospital, Prashanthi hospital, Marwell hospital, Janani Children’s hospital, Indus hospital, Vijayalakshmi multi-speciality hospital, Sri Balaji chest hospital, New Hope hospital, Sankalpa C Star hospital and Suraksha hospital.