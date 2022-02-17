Permission sanctioned to engage 765 medical professionals

The Telangana government has issued an order on Wednesday permitting engagement of 765 doctors as assistant professors, and civil assistant Surgeons on contract basis. They will be allotted work in nine medical colleges and teaching hospitals in the State.

The health facilities includes Osmania Medical College and Hospitals, Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Kakatiya Medical College and Hospital, Mahbubnagar Medical College and Hospitals.

The 765 posts includes 645 assistant professors, and 120 civil assistant surgeons. The order states that their services will be engaged up to March 31-2023, or till the actual need ceases, or till the regular posts are filled up, whichever is earlier.

Meanwhile, medical professionals questioned as to why people are engaged on contract basis, and that priority should be given to regular recruitment.

Officials from the State Health Department said that the 765 posts are in addition to the regular posts. “The notification for regular recruitment too will be issued. The 765 posts will help in improving the medical services,” said officials.