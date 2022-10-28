‘People’s love takes away my tiredness’

Schoo children pose with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mahabubnagar district on Friday.

Congress Parliament member, Rahul Gandhi said his energy continued to increase despite walking for the last 53 days as he was inspired by the blessings of young and old alike while acknowledging the role of children who continued to meet him during the yatra.

Youngsters and school kids vied with each other to meet him, shake hands and get a picture clicked on the third day of the yatra in Telangana. Kids atop the shoulders of parents were seen meeting while school kids held his hands tight as they walked with him.

Mr. Gandhi said the energetic atmosphere and people’s love towards him were taking away all the tiredness and rejuvenating him. During his interaction with youngsters, he rued the rising unemployment in the country and the economic disaster in which the country has been thrown into by the BJP government.

He alleged that the BJP government was hell-bent on dividing the country in every aspect sowing seeds of hatred based on religion, caste, food and even dress and his padayatra was only to stop that divisiveness.

He said once Congress comes into power, he would ensure that economy was revived bringing changes in the GST implementation and strengthening the farmers rather than the corporates who want to take over the agriculture sector. He said the TRS was no less than the BJP in its anti-people and anti-democratic practices. The entire Telangana leadership was with him in the yatra.