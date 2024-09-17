ADVERTISEMENT

‘People’s Governance Day’ a day to mark liberation of Telangana State from tyrannical rule: Deputy Chief Minister

Published - September 17, 2024 08:01 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Sridhar P 9596

Reiterating that the Congress government is resolute in its resolve to empower Dalits, women and all sections of society, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that a financial assistance of ₹12,000 each will be directly credited into the bank accounts of landless poor families this year as promised during elections.

He was speaking after distributing financial assistance sanction documents worth ₹15.32 crore to 847 families of the Dalit Bandhu second phase beneficiaries at Nagulavancha village in Madhira constituency of Khammam district on Tuesday.

“People’s government has declared September 17 as People’s Governance Day to mark liberation of Telangana State from tyrannical rule. The decision has been taken by drawing inspiration from the Indian Constitution and democratic spirit. Those who oppose the decision would mean they are against the Constitution and democracy,” Mr Vikramarka said.

He added that people’s rule became a reality as a result of the struggle by several selfless people to free the State from autocratic rule.

He said the implementation of farm loan waiver, crop insurance Rythu Bhima, subsidized power supply among a plethora of other schemes stands as a testament to the Congress government’s commitment to fulfill all its promises.

Referring to the growing demand for organic farm products, he called upon farmers in Chintakani mandal to focus on organic farming to augment their income. The government will extend all support to facilitate marketing of organic farm products, he asserted.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the State government will soon install solar agricultural pumpsets. Siripuram village in Madhira constituency has been selected as the pilot project for installation of solar agricultural pumpsets. Plans are on the anvil to augment farmers’ income by purchasing surplus power from the solar pumpsets.

Loans will be provided to women Self Help Groups through banks for setting up of solar power generation plants and the government will in turn buy back the solar power thus generated, he added.

He said the construction of Indiramma houses will be taken up soon.

