People’s doctor Ramaka Lakshmana Murthy passes away

Ramaka Lakshmana Murthy, better known as people’s doctor, who ran a clinic at Ramnagar in Hanamkonda died of age related issues at 83 on Friday.
Dr. Murthy was a close associate of people’s poet (Praja Kavi) Kaloji Narayana Rao from whom he imbibed the spirit of social service. He took voluntary retirement from government service at MGM Hospital in Warangal after serving two decades and set up his own clinic at Ramnagar to give free treatment to poor.
Born in Husnabad of Karimnagar district, Dr. Murthy secured his MD in general medicine from Osmania University and began his career as a doctor at Karimnagar Civil Hospital. Later, he joined the MGM.
Retired IAS officer B.P. Acharya recalled his association with Dr. Murthy when he was Warangal Collector for three years in late eighties. Dr. Murthy was a popular doctor who was active in Indian Medical Association programmes. Praja Kavi Kaloji and Dr. Murthy were good friends, Mr. Acharya recalled.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in his condolence message said Dr. Murthy dedicated his entire life to serving the poor people. He gained a permanent place in the hearts of people. The generations to come will remember him for his social service.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath