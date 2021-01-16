People’s doctor passes away

HYDERABAD

16 January 2021 19:34 IST

Was a close associate of Praja Kavi Kaloji and had a clinic in Hanamkonda

Ramaka Lakshmana Murthy, better known as people’s doctor, who ran a clinic at Ramnagar in Hanamkonda died of age related issues at 83 on Friday.

Dr. Murthy was a close associate of people’s poet (Praja Kavi) Kaloji Narayana Rao from whom he imbibed the spirit of social service. He took voluntary retirement from government service at MGM Hospital in Warangal after serving two decades and set up his own clinic at Ramnagar to give free treatment to poor.

Born in Husnabad of Karimnagar district, Dr. Murthy secured his MD in general medicine from Osmania University and began his career as a doctor at Karimnagar Civil Hospital. Later, he joined the MGM.

Retired IAS officer B.P. Acharya recalled his association with Dr. Murthy when he was Warangal Collector for three years in late eighties. Dr. Murthy was a popular doctor who was active in Indian Medical Association programmes. Praja Kavi Kaloji and Dr. Murthy were good friends, Mr. Acharya recalled.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in his condolence message said Dr. Murthy dedicated his entire life to serving the poor people. He gained a permanent place in the hearts of people. The generations to come will remember him for his social service.