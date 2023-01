January 22, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Hyderabad

Former MP and BJP leader Vivek Venkataswamy led a bike rally and street corner meetings in 13 villages in Dharmapuri Assembly constituency highlighting the BJP achievements and the BRS failures.

While inviting people who joined the BJP at several places, he said the enthusiasm shown by the people reflects their confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J.P. Nadda and State president Bandi Sanjay.