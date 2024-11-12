People’s committee slams BJP, BRS for ‘opposing’ caste survey in Telangana

Members of the People’s Committee have censured those opposing the caste survey, blaming some political parties and organisations for inciting people in this regard.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday (November 11, 2024), the members including Murali Manohar, PL Visveshwar Rao and Sammaiah asserted the necessity of caste enumeration for inclusive development, emphasising its potential of shaping equitable welfare distribution.

They also accused detractors of attempting to “divide the country” by opposing the caste census, labelling their resistance as “anti-national”. Mr. Manohar questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) refusal to back caste enumeration in Telangana, alleging a decade-long neglect of diverse castes by the Central government. “[Prime Minister Narendra] Modi has not clarified the data basis for EWS reservation legislation,” he said, calling for an inclusive approach to welfare that benefits all castes.

Mr. Sammaiah highlighted the census’ role in ensuring fair distribution of governmental development schemes. He pledged the committee’s readiness to tour constituencies across Telangana to galvanise public cooperation for the initiative. Mr. Simhadri said that obstructing the caste census was tantamount to stalling national progress. “Unity grows through caste enumeration. It is a 75-year-old aspiration that the Congress government’s decision to conduct this census in Telangana has realised,” he said.

Mr. Visveshwar Rao, a member of the Education Commission, criticised both the BJP and BRS for opposing the census. He also questioned why the comprehensive family survey conducted under the previous BRS government was not made public. He warned the BJP against spreading “false propaganda” about caste enumeration, stating, “If they do not desist, we will go to the people and raise awareness. We will conduct round-table meetings on this issue soon.”