People will teach a lesson to BRS in public court: Sharmila

June 27, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila said that people will teach a lesson to BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao in the public court for their misdeeds during the last nine years.

Taking to Twitter, to a question posed by Mr. Rama Rao why Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao will be sent to jail, Ms. Sharmila said that the Chief Minister was responsible for corruption in the name of projects, for suicides of several unemployed, for the deaths of forest officers without issuing podu land pattas and not fulfilling the promise of loan waiver for about 31 lakh farmers.

“There are several promises not fulfilled by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao in the last two manifestos. You will be punished in public court and end up in jail,” commented Ms. Sharmila on Twitter.