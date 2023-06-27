HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People will teach a lesson to BRS in public court: Sharmila

June 27, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila said that people will teach a lesson to BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao in the public court for their misdeeds during the last nine years.

Taking to Twitter, to a question posed by Mr. Rama Rao why Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao will be sent to jail, Ms. Sharmila said that the Chief Minister was responsible for corruption in the name of projects, for suicides of several unemployed, for the deaths of forest officers without issuing podu land pattas and not fulfilling the promise of loan waiver for about 31 lakh farmers.

“There are several promises not fulfilled by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao in the last two manifestos. You will be punished in public court and end up in jail,” commented Ms. Sharmila on Twitter.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.