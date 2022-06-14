People will not forgive KCR for promoting Undavalli: Revanth  

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy has said that former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has exposed himself while praising the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao and warned that Telangana society will not tolerate KCR for promoting a staunch anti-Telangana proponent Mr. Arun Kumar.

Mr. Arun Kumar has written two books on the state bifurcation and he strongly opposed the formation of Telangana, he said and asked how come KCR has developed a sudden love for him. This relationship between KCR and Arun Kumar is an insult to Telangana and the latter has lost the little bit of respect he had among the people of Andhra as a staunch supporter of the combined state.

Mr. Revanth Reddy found it strange that Mr. Arun Kumar was seeing KCR as a leader strongly opposing the BJP forgetting that the same KCR had supported the BJP for seven years of his eight-year rule. He was speaking at the Congress dharna at the ED regional office here on Tuesday.

The Congress chief took potshots at Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS), the proposed national party of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and said it should be named Bihar Rashtra Samiti as the Chief Minister was surrounded by the IAS officers from Bihar while his political advisor Prashant Kishor too hailed from the same state. “If Mr. KCR wants to go national he should first contest in the bypoll in Andhra Pradesh to be held after the demise of Mekapati Gautam Reddy,” he said.