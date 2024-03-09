People will demolish ‘farmhouse walls and bricks’ if Congress government is toppled: Revanth

March 09, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Hyderabad

Taking serious objection to people talking about toppling his government, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy warned that ‘not only the farmhouse walls would be demolished but also the bricks in the walls.’

The Chief Minister was hinting at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao while making these remarks at a public meeting ‘Praja Deevana Sabha’ in Medchal on Saturday. Medchal is a part of Malkajgiri Parliament constituency that Mr. Reddy represented before he became the Chief Minister.

“Can’t you digest that a farmer’s son is the Chief Minister? Some people are repeatedly claiming that they will topple our government. Does anyone have such guts,” he asked and said the Congress has not come to power by luck but with hard work and blessings of the people who were desperate to send the BRS home.

He said the development in Medchal and Malkajgiri took a beating due to the ego of the then State government in getting works cleared by the Centre and seeking funds under various schemes. As soon as Congress took over development is back on track as this government is committed, he said.

Takes a dig at Kavitha

Mr. Reddy ridiculed BRS MLC K. Kavitha’s claims on opportunities for women being denied in employment and said out of the 30,000 jobs filled after this government took over 43% were women. “Send your father to the Assembly. I am ready to give the figures along with the names,” he said.

The Chief Minister wondered how the BRS MLC could sit on a dharna at the Dharna Chowk, which her father was desperate to remove and arrested people who wanted to highlight their issues. “Where were you when not a single woman was inducted as a Minister in your father’s Cabinet? It is shameful that even such people are talking about women’s rights.”

Mr. Reddy alleged that the BRS had destroyed the State and the ₹1 lakh crore Kaleshwaram project is in dire straits just three years after its completion. The BRS government could not even solve the Jawahar Nagar dumping yard problem, he said assuring that the Medhcal area was bound to develop with more IT companies coming with the government’s efforts. “And I will take the responsibility,” he announced.