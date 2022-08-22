People watching who’s kowtowing whom: KTR

‘Amit Shah saying KCR is anti-farmer is a joke’

Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has said that the Telangana society was keenly observing those kowtowing Delhi bigwigs and a Telangana leader who was giving them sleepless nights with his constructive criticism on the anti-people policies of the Centre.

Sharing a video of a Telangana BJP leader carrying the footwear of a bigwig of his party in Secunderabad on Sunday on a social media platform, the TRS leader commented on Monday that “the Telangana society is observing those living subservient to Delhi bigwigs and a leader who was showing them (Delhi bigwigs) stars in the broad daylight by raising issues concerning people.”

He went to add that the Telangana society was also ready to rebut the efforts to demean its self-respect and protect the self-esteem.

In another post, Mr. Rama Rao termed Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao anti-farmer on Sunday joke of the century. He sought to know who had copied KCR’s brainchild, Rythu Bandhu, an investment support scheme introduced for farmers in 2018 with a view to helping them at the time of taking up farming operations at the rate of ₹5,000 per acre for two crop seasons every year.

The TRS leader asked Mr. Shah who had rebranded Rythu Bandhu as PM-Kisan and who apologised to the farmers of the country after facing their wrath over new farm laws and after the loss of 700 farmers’ lives. On Mr. Shah’s criticism of KCR for not joining the Centre’s Fasal Bima Yojana, Mr. Rama Rao said: “It was Gujarat that had opted out of the PMFBY scheme of the NDA Government”.

If the such a crop insurance scheme was not good to Mr. Shah’s own State, Gujarat, how would it be good for Telangana, Mr. Rama Rao said and termed it absurd hypocrisy.

Expressing a similar view, Prof. K. Nageshwar of Osmania University reminded Mr. Shah that it was the Gujarat Government that had withdrawn from the scheme first calling it beneficial only to private companies and sought to know how it would be beneficial to farmers in Telangana.