People wanted to defeat BRS, not just candidates: Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy

January 12, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy ridiculed BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s claims of better performance if the candidates were changed, and said people decided to change the top leadership of the previous government and that is why they defeated BRS.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that people wanted to remove those at the helm of affairs and not just the BRS candidates down the order. But Mr. Rama Rao continues to be arrogant, blaming the candidates and refusing to accept that their party has been rejected, he explained.

Mr. Reddy also rejected KTR’s claims that BRS focussed on work only and not publicity. “All that the BRS focussed was on publicity trying to sell good governance without doing much work on the ground.” he said.

The Congress leader argued that BRS will fare badly in the Parliament elections despite their understanding with the BJP. BRS will lose badly and BJP will consume it, he said.

“All the BRS did was scams,” he said, adding that Mission Bhageeratha was a huge scam while the redesigning of the Kaleshwaram project was done only for commissions,” he alleged.

He also accused the previous BRS government of misusing the funds under the SC and ST sub-plan, which was renamed as SC Development Fund, and to cover up the misuse the Dalita Bandu scheme was brought up. The entire effort by the BRS was to suppress the funds’ misuse and to divert the attention the BRS government brought up Dalit Bandhu, Minority Bandhu and BC Bandhu. People have realised the hollowness of the BRS claims and that is why they were rejected in the last elections.