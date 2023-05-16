HamberMenu
People waiting to throw out corrupt BRS govt.: AICC secretary Sampath Kumar

May 16, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that people were fed up with corruption, AICC secretary and former MLA Sampath Kumar asserted that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would face the same fate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced in Karnataka.

“The 40% commission government has been uprooted in Karnataka and we will uproot the 30% commission BRS government from Telangana,” he said at a press conference here on Tuesday. He said the 30% commission issue was raised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself at the BRS party meeting where he said the MLAs were taking a 30% cut in the Dalita Bandhu scheme.

Mr. Sampath Kumar argued that people were fed up with corruption of the BRS MLAs and KCR’s acknowledgment of the same at the party meeting and widely reported in the media added credence to the Congress claims. He alleged that BRS MLAs and leaders were involved in every possible scam in Telangana including illegal sand, land and mining. Moreover, this government had snatched lands from Dalits and poor people using the Dharani portal and was selling the same to corporates.

The former Alampur MLA said Karnataka win was a big boost for the Congress and showcased how people continued to repose their faith in the party. He claimed that the impact of Karnataka results in Telangana would be huge for the Congress and people were eagerly waiting to bring back the pro-poor Congress.

