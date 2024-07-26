People tore apart BRS in elections; Komatireddy in response to KCR’s warning of tearing the government apart on budget

Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy hit out at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K. Chandrashekar Rao for his warning that he would take the government to task on the budget and said people have already ensured that the BRS was decimated in the Assembly and Parliament elections.

Speaking to reporters at Nalgonda, he wondered why KCR was so angry about the State budget that has given the highest-ever share to the agriculture sector. Is KCR worried that this government was working for the farmers’ welfare, he asked and said perhaps KCR doesn’t like ₹72,000 crore allocated for agriculture.

Mr. Venkat Reddy wondered why KCR did not speak a word against the Central budget despite the Centre giving nothing. Coming out of his house after several months KCR was expected to speak on the injustice meted out to Telangana in the Central budget. “But he chose to criticise only the State budget indicating the possible merger of BRS with the Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP),” the Minister alleged.

Given the ‘sound thrashing’ people have given to the BRS in the Parliament elections, where it could not even win a single seat and also lose deposits in seven constituencies, there is no future for the BRS, he claimed and sounded confident that the BRS would be reduced to zero in the local body elections if at all the party doesn’t merge with the BJP by then.

The Minister said the trial run of the Brahmanvellemla project within 10 days and the construction of the canals will be completed by December. The equipment to dig the SLBC tunnel will be coming to India by August 10 and the tunnel work would be completed soon to irrigate four lakh acres in Nalgonda district.

