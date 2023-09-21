People should question unimplementable freebies by parties, says Eatala Rajender

September 21, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister and Telangana BJP election coordination committee chairman Eatala Rajender on Thursday has appealed to the people to question political parties and leaders about how they intend to implement the freebies announced as part of the welfare schemes and the financial outgo when they come for campaign during the elections.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had also announced several schemes like stipend to the unemployed, total farm loan waiver, two-bedroom housing for all, Dalit Bhima and so on. But, deeds have not matched words and every section has been cheated after he boasted about being a rich State and what not,” he remarked.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Mr. Rajender said the BRS government has been forced to depend on liquor sales and mortgage even roads to fund the welfare schemes and now the Congress party is following suit by making “unimplementable” promises without indicating from where the funds will be raised.

“The Congress government in Karnataka is in a fix unable to implement the promised freebies and whittling them down. The party should explain how it will give pension of ₹2,500 to all the women and the criteria or we will see another KCR kind of drama. Even when KCR was announcing ₹1 lakh loan waiver for farmers I knew in my heart it would be a tough task ,” he said.

The BJP leader claimed that unlike other parties, the Narendra Modi government had got “credibility” because it has been able to implement whatever promises it had made during the elections. As the first finance minister of Telangana, he could affirm that governments have just ₹5,000-₹10,000 crore to spend extra whatever be the scheme.

“We are soon going to announce our election manifesto where there will be something for the youth, women, farmers and other sections of the society,” he declared and once again denied he was contemplating to shift loyalties as is being speculated in a section of the media.