People stay indoors in Nizamabad responding to Janata Curfew

Normal life has come to a standstill with people staying indoors in response to the Janata Curfew call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar as part of a strategy to combat Coronavirus on Sunday.

Empty roads

All streets in the town wore a total deserted look reminiscent of a normal curfew, and vehicles, including two wheelers, are hardly seen on the roads. Autorikshaws were off the roads as there were no takers. RTC buses too remained in depots with the management suspending all services. Even small eateries were closed. Unlike everyday’s din with moving vehicles blaring horns and construction activities an eerie silence prevailed everywhere.

With the government’s forewarning supermarkets were crowded with customers on Saturday evening. Milk vendors who used to come a bit late in the morning came earlier today. Bus and railway stations were completely empty. While a few petrol bunks were open, there were no customers. However, medical shops at doctors’ street were open.