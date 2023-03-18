People pour out their woes during Bhatti’s padayatra

March 18, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The ongoing ‘People’s March’ of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka in Adilabad district saw people pouring out their woes on the lack of support from the government on irrigation projects, housing and how their lives had not improved despite the formation of Telangana.

On the third day, Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka continued from Kondapur of Sirikonda mandal in Khanapur constituency of Adilabad district to Dasnapur of Indravelli mandal and Keslapur on Saturday.

Mr. Vikarmarka raised concerns about the lack of development in the tribal-dominated Khanapur constituency and pointed out that several irrigation projects in the area, including the Chikmun and Triveni Sangam, had been left incomplete for nine years, wasting both time and money.

The Chikmun project, with an ayacut of 12,000 acres, was almost completed by the previous Congress regime. Similarly, the Triveni Sangamana’s reservoir and other work were completed. He said even after nine years, the present BRS government had failed to dig canals for these two projects. He alleged that the government had also failed to initiate Putti and Polimadugu projects in the Khanapur constituency. Consequently, all the mandals in Khanapur have been facing a drought-like situation.

Stating that the Congress was all set to return to power soon, he assured that the next Congress government would complete all four projects on a priority basis. He promised to bring back glory to the ITDA projects which were being crippled by the BRS government.

Later, Mr. Vikramarka visited Nagoba temple, the tribal deity of Keslapur village, Indravelli mandal. After performing special puja in the temple, he received blessings in the main mandapam. On the occasion, he inquired about the problems with the villagers and said their issues would be resolved after the Congress came to power.

‘Sack the Ministers’

Mr. Vikarmarka called for the resignation of all concerned Ministers and the entire board of TSPSC from their posts immediately following the leak of question papers of recruitment exams conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). He also demanded that the TSPSC refund the fees paid by students who took the exams and compensate them for the mental agony caused by the leak.

“We achieved statehood for Telangana to cater to the needs of the unemployed youth and to provide them jobs. Unfortunately, BRS Govt. is not doing that. The job notifications were issued after a long wait. However, the leak of question papers has shattered the students and their dreams,” he said.

Mr. Vikramarka said apart from cancelling the exams, the government should take responsibility for the expenditure which students had incurred for writing those exams. “The TSPSC has to return the money which candidates have spent towards fee, transportation and other preparations. They are unemployed youth. Each applicant must have spent thousands of rupees,” he demanded.