People pay tributes to Armymen slain by Chinese

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

19 June 2020 20:48 IST

Songs on the bravehearts popular on social media

Social media continues to be flooded with video songs and poems paying tributes to the 20 valiant heroes, including Colonel B, Santosh, who laid down their lives at the altar of duty combating the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Several poets and lyricists across the old undivided Khammam district took to social media giving voice to emotions of sorrow and pride sweeping across the country over the supreme sacrifices made by the 20 bravehearts defending the territorial integrity of the motherland.

Some of the traders in Khammam town had put up banners with pictures of Colonel Santosh in front of their shops commemorating his supreme sacrifice for the cause of the nation.

Advertising

Advertising

Members of the town-based NGO — Vibrants of Kalam — paid glowing tributes to the martyrs by organising a rally with 100-metre-long national tricolour here on Wednesday.

Manuguru-based lyricist V. Bhasker composed a video song extolling the valour of the Indian bravehearts who attained martyrdom in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

The four-minute video song titled “Mera Tera Bharat Hamara … Jai Jawan Jai Hai Bharat Ki Jai…Nee Tyagam Maruvanidhi” shows the strength of Indian Army and the valiant heroes guarding the Indian frontier with China in subzero temperature in Ladakh.

The video song is currently making the rounds on several social media platforms extolling the martyrs and spreading the spirit of patriotism.