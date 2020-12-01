People pay last respects to Nomula Narsimhaiah

NALGONDA

01 December 2020 23:13 IST

Several leaders from TRS, Congress, CPI (M) and others offer condolences to the bereaved family

The mortal remains of Nagarjunasagar legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah were brought to Haliya from Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon, for his supporters, colleagues and the people of the constituency, to pay their last respects.

A pall of gloom descended over Haliya, when news of its leader’s death broke in the morning. Shops and businesses were voluntarily shut, and people waited for the arrival of the ambulance carrying his remains. TRS leaders from the district were in the front row coordinating arrangements at the residence, and several leaders from the Congress, CPI (M) and others visited and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Former Congress Legislature Party leader and political opponent K. Jana Reddy remembered his friendship with Mr. Narsimhaiah, dating back to 1987. “He often consulted me for political advice, and we’ve been friends irrespective of our affiliation. Though he contested against me, he never indulged in bad and unnecessary talk,” he said.

Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy also recalled his association, and said a people’s leader was lost in his death. For Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy and Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy, the loss of Mr. Narsimhaiah, a conscious leader, left a void in Nalgonda.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) released a letter condoling the death of its former comrade. “From a common party worker he rose to the State Committee. He participated in all assignments of the party,” it read. Its leaders Mallu Swarayam, Cherupalli Sitharamulu, Nandyala Narsimha Reddy and Julakanti Ranga Reddy condoled the death.

A large number of people made a beeline to pay their last respects. Family sources said the mortal remains of Mr. Narsimhaiah will be transported to Palem in Nakrekal for the last rites.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, according to officials, is likely to visit Palem village of Nakrekal in the district, Mr. Narsimhaiah’s birth place, where the last rites are being planned.

District Collector Prashant J Patil and Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath, after paying their respects to the deceased leader at Haliya, visited Palem village, inspected the residence of the leader, approach roads, the cremation site, and parking and helipad arrangements. They instructed officials for related repairs and arrangements, on urgent basis.