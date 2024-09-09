People of Telangana ready to support BJP: Kishan Reddy

People of Telangana are ready to lend their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it was reflected during the recent Parliament elections when it received more than 36% vote resulting in eight MP seats affirming their faith in the leadership of the Prime Minister Modi, said party’s State president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

Launching the membership drive here in the presence of senior leaders, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that the saffron party is the only one in the country which goes for renewal of membership once every three years from the Prime Minister to the national president without fail.

While there was some discussion about providing insurance to the members like other parties are offering, the national leadership had decided against it. “We are the party with an ideology and those who are joining us are doing so voluntarily. Every active member should enrol 100 new members each and this process should start at the booth level,” he said.

The BJP leader traced the growth of the party from its Jan Sangh days to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s leadership, from two MPs to retaining power for the third consecutive time in the Centre.

National general secretary Arvind Menon recalled the sacrifices made by partymen over the years standing up to the anti-national and terror elements. “We will not molly-coddle anyone and no one will be lured into the party,” he claimed. Everyone should strive to make the country into a developed nation as per the plan outlined by the Prime Minister, he said.

Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman said for the partymen it is “nation first, party next and self last” as the motto. This was unlike the position of other dynasty-based parties which work for the benefit of the families owning them.