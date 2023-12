December 07, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

A large number of people from Chintamadaka village in Siddipet district, the native place of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, met him at his Erravelli farmhouse on Wednesday. Mr. Rao greeted them as they raised slogans hailing him and Telangana. Party leaders T. Harish Rao, S. Ravinder Singh, M. Srinivas Reddy, A. Jeevan Reddy and others were present on the occasion.

