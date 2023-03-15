People of Andhra wish development like Telangana: Prashanth Reddy

March 15, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that people from Andhra were wishing that development that was taking place in Telangana should be there in their State and hence joining the party in large numbers.

Several leaders from Kurnool, Nandyal and Prakasam district joined the party in the presence of the Minister at Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday under the leadership of BRS AP president Thota Chandrasekhar.

Addressing a gathering, the Minister said that Andhra Pradesh had failed on all fronts in the previous and present regimes and hence people wanted leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that AP had failed to establish a capital even after eight years.