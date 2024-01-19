People now know who’s BJP’s B-Team: KTR

January 19, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that one could easily understand as to which party was the BJP’s B-Team if they could go through the recent statements made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy says double engine means Adani and Pradhani, when Rahul Gandhi criticises Adani. Mr. Sanjay Kumar openly asks the Congress to work together to target BRS and then, Mr. Revanth Reddy signs pacts with Adani,” Mr. Rama Rao said while speaking at the Medak Parliamentary Constituency preparatory meeting held here on Friday.

“Congress does not question the BJP’s misdeeds and the BJP won’t speak on the wrongdoings of the Congress, and yet they blame BRS of being the B-Team of the two parties,” he pointed out. He also alleged that the Congress was trying not to implement its poll promises as it was speaking in a different tone on the promises after the elections.

Senior BRS leader Harish Rao alleged that the Congress was terrorising the BRS activists with the help of police but struggles were not new to them. He assured that the party leadership would stand by the workers in every hour of need.

Stating that Congress was speaking in a different tone on its promises after the elections, he said that the fact that separate polling was being held for two MLC seats in the Assembly constituency quota was a clear indication of Congress-BJP collusion. Had the BRS been hand in glove with BJP, the Governor would not have kept pending clearance of two names sent by the previous Cabinet for two MLC seats in the nominated quota.

All MLAs of the Parliamentary constituency, defeated candidates, other senior leaders and mandal-level leaders participated in the meeting.

