People migrating to Telangana for better revenues: Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said that migration of people from states like Bihar and West Bengal had increased to Telangana after formation of the state to get better revenues.

“There used to be a large number of migrations before the formation of separate Telangana State. Now the situation has completely changed. People are coming from Bihar to lift the paddy bags whereas people from West Bengal are here to sow paddy seed,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that the farmers are getting better revenues as the government has been extending round the clock power supply, Rytu Bandhu, making seeds and fertilizers available in the market.

Participating in several programmes at Siddipet district headquarters on Tuesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that the state government has been procuring paddy from farmers by incurring a loss of ₹3,000 crore as the Centre had failed to fulfill its responsibility in procurement by creating unnecessary problems. Informing that paddy procurement centres were commenced in every village, the Minister directed the officials to see that there should not be any problems to farmers. Officials were also instructed coordinate with IKP, PACS and AMC Centres.