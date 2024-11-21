 />
People living in fear under Congress government: BJP

Published - November 21, 2024 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
N.V.S.S. Prabhakar

N.V.S.S. Prabhakar

The Telangana BJP claimed that the people of Telangana have been living in fear ever since the Congress government under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took charge because of the threat of demolitions of houses or usurping of lands. “Does Indiramma rule mean demolishing people’s homes, looting the public, land acquisitions and liquor sales? Not a single ration card has been issued in the last 11 months or single fee reimbursement has been done. The Arogyasri health insurance scheme is not being accepted in private hospitals,” charged party vice-president and former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar. At a press conference at the party State office on Thursday, he remarked that after promising the moon to various sections of the society before the polls, the Chief Minister is now going around temples seeking “forgiveness” for being unable to implement guarantees and also because of the “fear of losing his chair”.

He prophesied a change in the Congress government leadership post the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections results and claimed that Mr. Revanth Reddy’s stint of 11 months is marked with “failure to implement the election eve promises”.

