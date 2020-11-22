GHMC polls | A vote for TRS is a vote for AIMIM: Prakash Javadekar

HYDERABAD

22 November 2020

Mr. Javadekar released a ‘charge sheet’ against the TRS Government

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Environment Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said the TRS Government should give an account of what it had done for the twin cities in the last six years.

"Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should explain why the city has become a ‘flood capital’. Why has his government not been able to fulfill the promises made in the last elections on water, sewerage, housing for the poor, jobs for employed, public health and so on?" he asked.

Releasing a ‘charge sheet’ on the TRS governance, highlighting "60 failures in six years", the Union Minister questioned if the formation of separate Telangana, in which the .BJP had played a major role, was meant to “benefit a single family which has amassed disproportionate assets and overseeing a corrupt administration”.

He was flanked by his Cabinet colleague & Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, National OBC president K. Laxman, Nizamabad MP D. Aravind, vice president D.K. Aruna, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy and others. Mr. Venkataswamy claimed the ‘charge sheet’ was based on feedback from the people.

“A vote for TRS is a vote for Majlis Party. They will come together again after the elections. A vote for Congress too is a vote for TRS as the candidates will anyway join the ruling party as witnessed in the last Assembly elections. Single family rule whether KCR or Owaisi are only interested in looting. Their assets increase while State debts rise," he claimed.

GHMC polls will be fought between the BJP and the Majlis Party and the people have decided to end the family rule in TS as was witnessed in Dubbaka. “Now, people have to decide between BJP Mayor or MIM Mayor,” he said. “Instead of mentioning about disinvestment of LIC or Railways and spreading 'misinformation', KCR should talk of what he had done for the city as "we have seen cars floating in this tech city because of neglect of the drainage system”.

“There has not been a single riot in Ahmedabad or in any of the 100 cities in BJP ruled States in the last 15 years because we believe in doing justice to all sections of the society and seek votes for development,” said Mr. Javadekar said.

With reference to the recent floods, the Union Minister questioned the manner in which distribution of ₹10,000 compensation for the affected families was taken up, “which only ended up lining the pockets of the ruling party men”. "Why couldn't the Government make direct transfers to the bank accounts as the Modi Government has done?" he asked.

“The KCR Government was also found wanting in the COVID-19 pandemic management leaving people to their fates by not improving the healthcare in government hospitals and forcing people to pay 10-20 lakh for treatment in corporate hospitals. Even the MIM hospital did not treat a single poor Muslim," he said.

"Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not allow Aarogyasri for COVID-19 treatment and refused to allow ‘Ayushman Bharat’, the Centre's health insurance scheme of upto ₹5 lakh. With the help of Prime Minister's Awas Yojana, lakhs of houses have been built across the country but here 2-bedroom houses construction has been tardy. He does not want to give the Centre any credit and thus stops such schemes here," accused Mr. Javadekar.

The ‘charge sheet’ included questions on the 100-day action plan getting shelved, lack of action on removing encroachments on water bodies among others. It also asked the Government to furnish accounts of the ₹67,000 crore spent for the city.