People have started revolt against Revanth Reddy’s rule, says Harish Rao

HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and former minister T. Harish Rao has claimed that people have started revolting against the rule of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the ‘Praja palana’ of Congress government, with the Lagcherla incident in Kodangal constituency.

Speaking to newspersons after meeting former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, who has been named prime accused in the Lagcherla case, in Cherlapally prison, he said the farmers in the area have been opposing land acquisition for the pharma cluster for the last few months. But, Mr. Revanth Reddy, who is representing Kodangal, had never taken pains to meet the farmers there and convince them.

Instead, Mr. Revanth Reddy was threatening the farmers with the police and ‘goondas’ to give up their lands and acting with vengeance against the Lagcherla people. It had become a fashion for the government to blame BRS for everything as the ruling party was holding BRS responsible for any section holding a protest – whether it was farmers, students, unemployed youth or even the special police. Now the government was blaming BRS for tribals of Kodangal constituency opposing the land acquisition for the pharma cluster.

He reminded the Chief Minister that as the Opposition party leader, he had participated in a protest in support of farmers at Mallannasagar but now he was not allowing even legislators, MPs and former police officers to visit Lagcherla. Mr. Harish Rao alleged that it was Mr. Revanth Reddy, M. Kodandaram, and Damodar Rajanarsimha who instigated farmers in Mallannasagar but the BRS regime did not file any cases against them. He requested the government to spare farmers and instead book cases against him, K.T. Rama Rao and other BRS legislators.