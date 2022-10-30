People hating money and liquor politics of TRS and BJP in Munugode: Damodar Reddy

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress is pinning hopes on exposing the ‘failures’ of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) systematically such as the 2-BHK scheme and poor compensation to owners of land acquired for irrigation projects, apart from the “women sympathy” that it wants to extract from the candidature of Palvai Sravanthi in Munugode byelection, explains campaign in-charge and former Minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy in an interview with The Hindu.

Q: What are the major issues that the party has identified?

Ans: Rajgopal Reddy from the Congress in exchange for a contract of ₹18,000 crore has gone well into people’s minds. They see him as the one who deceived their mandate for a contract with BJP. One of the failures of TRS is the poor compensation provided for agriculture land acquired for the Shivanna Gudem project and other businesses. Farmers are angry, and are talking about the discrimination to Munugode farmers compared to farmers in Chief Minister’s Gajwel constituency.

The double bedroom housing scheme is a non-starter in Munugode even after eight years. Poor people still remember the Indiramma houses built by Congress. Except for increasing the sale of liquor in villages, TRS has failed in all aspects. Women are angry that their income is being looted by the government by increasing liquor sale.

Q: What are the weaknesses of your opponents and strengths of your candidate?

Ans: BJP candidate Rajgopal Reddy polled 97,000 votes as a Congress candidate in 2018 polls. He is unable to convince people on his resignation and they firmly believe that their votes were sold to the BJP for money. Moreover, he stayed away from the constituency for the last three years and appeared only for the elections. Villagers are driving him away.

TRS candidate Prabhakar Reddy faced huge corruption charges after he was elected in 2014 and was defeated in 2018. Moreover, he is hated by his own party members and we all saw how he was sent back by Minister K.T. Rama Rao from the campaign van. His image has taken a beating.

However, Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi has her own image apart from Palvai Goverdhan Reddy’s legacy. There are 1.20 lakh women voters and that is her advantage. Huge participation by women in our meetings and their anger against belt shops is visible as several families got destroyed due to liquor.

Q: Will the absence of support to the Congress from Communist parties affect its chances?

Ans: Only the leaders of Communist parties have gone to the TRS for whatever reasons. But the cadre that has always worked with the Congress at the ground level continues to support the party. How can the Communist cadre forget the harassment by the TRS government and the struggles they have launched against the government over the last 8 years?

Q: Money and liquor seem to be driving the campaign now?

Ans: Unfortunately, the ill-gotten money of the TRS and BJP is being pumped into the campaign at unimaginable levels. People are vexed with this kind of culture as TRS and BJP want to buy votes for cash and liquor. But Munugode people have a background of fighting against evils and I am sure they will reject this kind of filthy politics.

Congress is only spending on campaigns like any other political party and that is our strength, as our cadre don’t expect us to distribute money.

Q: How is the campaign strategy?

Ans: We have divided the work by appointing senior leaders for 30 clusters as in-charges and booth coordinators with 25 members in each booth committee. All the senior leaders, including Congress president A. Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, were allotted a mandal, and workers’ meeting organised on each of the seven mandals and two municipalities.

The door-to-door campaign has seen a good response and we touched each and every village. Mr. Revanth Reddy has addressed meetings in a lot of villages and has seen a good response from people.