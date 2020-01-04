People extend ‘warm’ New Year greetings to Collector

It is surely a nice augury for bureaucrats to start a New Year with ‘warm’ greetings.

Last year, district Collector D. Divya urged people intending to greet her not to bring bouquets, but blankets. The plan is to provide protection to as many poor people, especially in rural areas, from the severe cold that prevails in the district around the turn of the year.

“We too are blessing her,” said Salar Khan Pathan, a seller of winter wear and blankets near the TNGOs home. “We have sold around 2,000 blankets during the last four days, thanks to her initiative,” he gave the reason.

January 1 alone saw around 1,000 blankets, shawls and sweaters being handed over to Ms. Divya by those who greeted her. Though the final count has not yet come in, the total number of blankets and other types of winter wear received will exceed 3,000, according to sources.

“There was lot of enthusiasm among officials and others who purchased the merchandise. Some bought 20, some 30, and some others 50 of the warm blankets, each costing around ₹200,” Mr. Pathan pointed out.

The appeal of the Collector also had a spin off which the general public is not aware off. It infused enthusiasm among many individuals, who purchased two or three blankets and handed them over to the poor who sleep in railway stations without any protection from the cold, according to a winter wear salesman at NTR chowk.

“Such people even wake us up at midnight and seek to purchase the blankets. We do oblige despite the severe cold as it is charity work,” Mr. Pathan observed.