Pillar-to-post for Dharani portal users 

April 26, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Problems continue to haunt people approaching land registration offices through Dharani even two-and-a-half years after the launch of the ambitious Integrated Land Record Management System project.

The government has enacted the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act 2020, a legislation passed as a prelude to the launch of Dharani, but there are allegations that consistent failures and loopholes still continue to affect land transactions in rural areas. The continuing problems rendered people vulnerable to headwinds, as the system lacks grievance redressal mechanism to address the concerns of landowners.

Complaints pile up

Though the Act does not have a grievance redressal mechanism, District Collectors and the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) have been empowered to address the concerns and therefore, complaints continue to pile up at offices.

While people are approaching civil courts seeking redressal of their grievances, queues of complainants from far off places are growing on the premises of the CCLA office in the city. A major chunk of complaints being registered at the CCLA office pertain to TF:33, the module dealing with the nature of a particular land, its classification and related details.

A series of cases are filed in the High Court on the government not issuing certified copies of sale deeds registered in Dharani. The seriousness with which the judiciary took the issue could be seen from the fact that the CCLA had been summoned to appear in the court on Tuesday to explain the reasons behind the issue.

The petitions pertained to Collectors and other Revenue authorities not sticking to timelines in clearing the applications seeking e-pattadar passbooks, corrections in data entry and other land related matters. “The litigants are filing writ petitions that are burdening this court. The same is also causing hardship to them,” Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court observed.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the Judge asked several questions regarding complaints made to the court over lack of services on Dharani portal and instances where applications were denied without any justification. Justice Lakshman expressed concern that people were suffering since the launch of Dharani portal as there was no authority of module available to address their land related problems. As a result, people had no choice but to seek protection from middlemen or approach the High Court.

CCLA Naveen Mittal, who was present, assured the court that the required modules would be added to the portal soon and issues like issuance of certified copies of sale deeds would be resolved within four weeks.

Dharani launched in 2020

The ambitious project was formally launched by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on October 30, 2020, as an integrated land record management system and registration of land and mutation are being done through this system since then. One of the main objectives of the portal is to eliminate discretionary powers of officials at different levels. The prime focus to ensure that registrations are not confined to the offices of sub-registrars has been achieved as land transactions are now allowed in all the 574 mandal offices as against the 141 offices of sub-registrars in the past.

Ahead of the launch of Dharani, the government took up a land record up-dation programme and collected data from 10,823 villages spread across the State. This data has become crucial as farmers get input investment under Rythu Bandhu and other benefits based on it. Given the importance of the data collected by the government, the functioning of Dharani portal has become crucial to land rights of farmers and land owners, but the situation at the field level is not all that rosy as has been projected by the government.

No patta, no record

Some of the common problems witnessed at the field level are farmers having possession of land with no patta and no record, possessing only patta without land or name in the records and farmers’ names being present in the record, but without actual possession of either patta or land. There are other cases where farmers have land in their possession along with patta, but their name is missing in the land records while there are farmers who have land in possession and name entered into records, but no valid patta.

Take the case of Sattemma of Nagapur village in Sangareddy mandal. The family is making arrangements to marry their daughter off by selling their land. But to their surprise, the land was registered in the name of others in records. This forced Sattemma to go round the offices for the last few months, but to no avail. There are occasions when her day-long wait at the offices yielded no results and officials concerned finally told her that the issue has to be sorted out at the CCLA level.

The same is the case with Neelima of Netajinagar of Sangareddy who has been frequenting the District Collectorate. “I have 7.5 guntas of land and asked the officials to transfer the land in my name. I have submitted relevant documents, but to my utter dismay, officials registered the land in somebody else’s name,” she lamented. Repeated appeals to rectify the mistake went in vain and she was forced out by her sons for a lapse for which she was not responsible.

The mandal offices where the registration process has been allowed are witnessing opening up of Dharani centres, on the lines of e-Seva centres, where operators are using citizen login facility to cheat gullible owners or sellers charging hefty amounts to download the required documents for them.

According to NALSAR adjunct professor M. Sunil Kumar, known for his expertise in land laws, while old complaints relating to land were continuing, Dharani added new problems to the existing system rather than resolving the problems. “Dharani is being pitched as a one-stop solution for land related issues. But that is not the case. The portal is only a tool, a sort of online record of land,” Mr. Kumar said.

He wondered as to how the government had introduced the portal without incorporating a grievance redressal mechanism. “Several States have Acts related to Record of Rights (RoR). But Telangana is the only State where RoR lacks grievance redressal mechanism,” he said. Mr. Kumar embarked on a 2,500-km land caravan covering all the 33 districts in the State to collect data pertaining to the lapses in the Dharani portal and release a people’s manifesto on land by June 2, coinciding with State Formation Day.

He recalled that several aspects of the Telangana People’s Land Manifesto released in 2014 after conducting an elaborate survey had been considered by major political parties, which they incorporated in their election manifestos.

“We have felt the need to undertake a land caravan again to hear people and understand their aspirations and their expectations from the governments pertaining to land rights and hear farmers to understand their legal needs,” he said.

There are complaints that people are taking advantage of some of the modules in the portal to stop transaction of lands to serve their vested interests. The modus operandi involves registration of grievance on Dharani portal regarding a cancelled deal by the party willing to purchase the land so that the genuine owner will not be in a position to book slot for selling his land till the complaint is disposed of.

Concerns are being expressed on the non-refund of stamp duty and fee paid despite cancellation of the deal. The officials concerned are asserting that new modules are consistently being added to the portal relating to rectification of mismatch of details on the ground and those entered into Dharani. But these modules were not visible on the portal forcing the land owners and prospective buyers to do rounds to the Tahsil offices.

According to activist Kota Neelima, more than 200 people in every village have problems with Dharani portal on an average and about 10 lakh applications for regularisation of unregistered sale transactions by small and marginal farmers were pending resolution. Applications of more than three lakh tribal families relating to Forest Rights’ titles are pending and around 10-15 lakh survey and sub-division numbers of private patta lands are placed in the prohibited properties list (22A list).

Sattaiah of Kalabugur has 21 guntas in the village and one gunta of land was missing in one survey number in the records. When the family approached the Mee Seva centre to obtain the documents, they were told that the portal was showing the case as pending at the Collectorate.

The story of Kishtaiah of Kasala village in Hatnoora mandal is no different. His three-acre land has been registered in another person’s name and records had not been corrected in spite of repeated appeals to the authorities concerned.

Bundles of applications

Inquiries revealed that there was huge pressure on the officials and some of the members of the record correction teams were deputed to the Collectorate, where bundles of applications packed in clothes are visible. An operator informed that they had addressed about 1,000 grievances, but another 200 are still pending redressal.