People cautioned against post-COVID complications

HYDERABAD

03 December 2020 23:06 IST

People belonging to vulnerable group who have recovered from severe COVID-19 were suggested to consult doctors for three to six months, and up to a year if necessary. Telangana Health department officials said that they have come across patients who have recovered from severe COVID but returned with health complications.

People who are 60 years or above, those having co-morbidities or long-term diseases regardless of age, are categorized under vulnerable group.

The State’s Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr K Ramesh Reddy said that if people developed lung fibrosis, infection in lungs, problems related to heart, during COVID-19, the patients returned with health complications related to lungs after a few weeks or months from recovery.

Lung fibrosis is a condition in which lung tissue is damaged, scarred, which makes it difficult to breathe.

Dr Ramesh said that if a person develops the complication, they might suffer for lifetime. “It would be difficult for them to do their regular work,” the DME said to stress the importance of avoiding COVID-19 so that people do not suffer from adverse affects even after recovery.

He and other Health officials earlier stressed the importance of early identification and early treatment to avoid progression of the infectious disease into severe condition.

Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said that super speciality services for post-COVID complications were offered at Gandhi Hospital. Administrations at other teaching hospitals or District Hospitals were directed to refer such patients to tertiary care centres such as Gandhi Hospital.

83-year-old operated upon

An 83-year-old man who recovered from COVID, and developed post-COVID complications, was operated upon by a team of cardiologists at Apollo Hospitals. The doctors performed cardiac procedure- ‘Trans Aortic Valve Replacement’ on the patient from West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh.

The patient suffered from hypertension, Mild Coronary Artery Disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), severe Degenerative Aortic Valve Disease, severe Aortic Stenosis and Mild Aortic Regurgitation.

Though he recovered from COVID, he developed lung fibrosis which led to palpitations, breathlessness and fatigue. The surgery was performed on November 29, and the patient was discharged.